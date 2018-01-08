BBC Sport - England full-back Anthony Watson says he would potentially like to give the NFL a shot

Watson on NFL: 'I’d like to give it a shot potentially'

Bath and England full-back Anthony Watson says he would potentially like to give NFL a shot.

Ugo Monye and Danny Care hypothetically offered the New York Giants fan a potential move to play in the NFL one day.

Watson said: "I'd like to give it a shot potentially.

"I'd need to get more information about the sport and what it takes before I made that jump but it's definitely something I'd be interested in."

Watson was part of the British and Irish Lions squad that drew their series with New Zealand last summer, and also featured for England during this season's autumn internationals.



