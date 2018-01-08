Mike Ross: Former Ireland prop named Irish women's scrum coach for Six Nations

Mike Ross made 61 appearances for Ireland and played in two World Cups

Former Ireland international prop Mike Ross has been appointed as scrum coach to the Ireland women's team for this year's Six Nations.

Ross, 38, retired from Ireland and Leinster duty at the end of last season after winning 61 international caps.

"Mike is a great addition to the coaching team," said the IRFU's director of women's rugby Anthony Eddy.

"Having played at the top level, his technical expertise of the scrum is second to none."

This season, Ross has taken up a role as player-coach with Malahide in Division 2C of the Ulster Bank League as well as working with Leinster in a mentoring capacity with youth players.

Former Leinster Schools head coach Jeff Carter has also been added to the backroom team of new Ireland women's boss Adam Griggs.

Carter has been named assistant coach and will mainly be responsible for the forwards.

New Zealand-born Griggs has been appointed as head coach until the end of this year's Six Nations.

The Irish Rugby Football Union's decision to advertise for a temporary, part-time successor to Tom Tierney caused controversy in October.

Irish Rugby bosses later expressed "regret for any upset caused" and indicated the position could become full-time following this year's Six Nations.

Tierney left the Ireland post after the hosts' disappointing performance at last year's World Cup.

The Ireland women will open their Six Nations campaign against France in Toulouse on 3 February.