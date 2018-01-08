Pro14: Nick Williams signs Blues contract extension

Nick Williams takes a breather
New Zealander Nick Williams has played for Munster, Aironi and Ulster

Cardiff Blues number eight Nick Williams will stay with them beyond the end of 2017-18 after signing a contract extension.

The New Zealander has scored seven tries in 35 Blues games since joining from Ulster for the 2016-17 campaign.

Williams, 34, said: "We are building a really competitive squad and we have some young guys coming through who have a huge amount of potential.

"While the body is good I will keep trucking along with them."

Blues chief executive Richard Holland welcomed Williams' decision, saying: "He's a good man, a role model and a leader both on and off the pitch.

"With so many youngsters in the pack, it is great to have that experience and know how and he will be a key figure for us as the region moves forward."

Williams is a brother to Samoa utility back Tim Nanai-Williams and cousin of New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams.

