Pro14: Nick Williams signs Blues contract extension

New Zealander Nick Williams has played for Munster, Aironi and Ulster

Cardiff Blues number eight Nick Williams will stay with them beyond the end of 2017-18 after signing a contract extension.

The New Zealander has scored seven tries in 35 Blues games since joining from Ulster for the 2016-17 campaign.

Williams, 34, said: "We are building a really competitive squad and we have some young guys coming through who have a huge amount of potential.

"While the body is good I will keep trucking along with them."

Blues chief executive Richard Holland welcomed Williams' decision, saying: "He's a good man, a role model and a leader both on and off the pitch.

"With so many youngsters in the pack, it is great to have that experience and know how and he will be a key figure for us as the region moves forward."

Williams is a brother to Samoa utility back Tim Nanai-Williams and cousin of New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams.