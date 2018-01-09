Courtney Lawes: Northampton Saints forward aims to play himself back into form

Courtney Lawes featured in two Tests for the British & Irish Lions last summer

Northampton forward Courtney Lawes aims to rediscover his best form in the hope of earning selection for England's Six Nations squad.

The 28-year-old helped Saints beat Gloucester on Saturday, their first Premiership victory since September.

Lawes, part of the British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand last summer, played 37 matches in all in 2017.

"I know I'm not playing great at the minute but I will come out the other side, just as Saints have," he said.

"I'll always work as hard as I can and if I keep on going, keep on trying to improve, then eventually that form will return."

Lawes, whose wife recently gave birth to twins, has been at Franklin's Gardens for his entire professional career, making 136 appearances since 2009.

He has 61 England caps, the most recent of which came against Samoa in November.

"I've had a bit of a dip in form the past few weeks, there's a lot going on in my life," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

"I want to put my hand up for that (Six Nations) squad - I want to go out there, play my best and do it every game."