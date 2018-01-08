Dean Richards: Newcastle Falcons inspired by Leinster game plan against Exeter

Sinoti Sinoti was one of three Falcons first-half tryscorers that laid the platform for victory.

Leinster's two wins against Exeter Chiefs gave Newcastle a blueprint for Sunday's Premiership victory, says director of rugby Dean Richards.

Falcons extended their winning run to six games with an impressive home victory against the reigning champions.

Richards took pointers from Leinster's double over Exeter in the European Champions Cup last month.

"The big thing this week was to keep knocking them back and be relentless," Richards told BBC Newcastle.

"Leinster showed us the way there, they beat them twice by being dogged in that area and the boys certainly delivered that."

The home side led 25-3 at half-time thanks to tries from Sinoti Sinoti, Vereniki Goneva and Kyle Cooper and a dominant display with and without the ball.

They backed it up in the second half with a determined defensive display to keep the Chiefs at bay, with Joel Hodgson's boot steering them to the four points.

Leinster won both European Champions Cup group games against English champions Exeter

Newcastle's own European adventures continue next weekend with the visit of Russian side Enisei to Kingston Park in the Challenge Cup.

The Falcons top the group with four wins from as many games, ahead of French Top 14 side Bordeaux and Newport-Gwent Dragons from the Pro14.

"We've got two results to get in Europe, then we revert back to the Anglo-Welsh," Richards added.

"Let's get those results in Europe and see how we get on and take that into the following two weeks."