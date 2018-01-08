Former Wales captains Jonathan Davies and Martyn Williams discuss Scarlets and Ospreys prospects in the European Champions Cup on Scrum V.

They believe Scarlets have a chance to progress to the quarter-finals via their remaining pool games at Bath and against Toulon in Llanelli, but Ospreys may struggle to do so as they host Saracens and travel to Clermont Auvergne.

