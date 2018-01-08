BBC Sport - European Champions Cup: Scarlets have Euro chance, but Ospreys may struggle

Scarlets have Euro chance, but Ospreys may struggle

Former Wales captains Jonathan Davies and Martyn Williams discuss Scarlets and Ospreys prospects in the European Champions Cup on Scrum V.

They believe Scarlets have a chance to progress to the quarter-finals via their remaining pool games at Bath and against Toulon in Llanelli, but Ospreys may struggle to do so as they host Saracens and travel to Clermont Auvergne.

WATCH MORE:Scarlets 47-13 Dragons

WATCH MORE:Ospreys 29-28 Cardiff Blues

