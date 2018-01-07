Richie Vernon closing in on Glasgow Warriors return

Vernon is determined to impress coach Dave Rennie in the second half of the season

Scotland centre Richie Vernon is targeting a return to action for Glasgow Warriors next month following a second lengthy period on the sidelines.

The 30-year-old has not played since March when he required Achilles surgery.

He had only just returned from a 14-month lay-off after struggling to overcome a shoulder problem.

"I'm just doing everything I can to impress in training, day-in, day-out," Vernon told BBC Scotland.

"It's great to be back out there with the lads again, but there is still a tough path to get back into a team that is doing so well."

Vernon, who began his career in the back-row, won the last of his 24 caps at the 2015 World Cup.

He has turned out twice for Scottish Premiership club Currie in recent weeks as he closes in on full fitness.

"I managed 70 minutes on Saturday and even managed to cross the whitewash," he explained. "It was my second game back. I played the first at number eight, then 13."

Glasgow, who lead Conference A in the Pro14 with 12 wins from 13 outings, play out their remaining European Cup fixtures (at home to Leinster and away to Exeter) over the next fortnight.

Vernon, who was not included in the European squad due to his injury, is therefore focusing on the league visit to Dragons on 9 February.

Vernon (right) started in Glasgow's Pro12 final success in 2015

"It gives me another couple of weeks in training and the chance to play more club games hopefully," he said.

"It's hard to come in at this stage of the season when players are established.

"Dave Rennie is a new coach and obviously doesn't know me as well, so you're almost starting afresh. You've got to prove what attributes you can bring to the team."

Vernon, out of contract in May, admits it has been difficult to deal with two such prolonged absences.

"It's been hard watching from the sidelines," he said.

"When I had the shoulder injury, my contract was coming to an end and that made things tough.

"Your value kind of drops because people don't want to sign someone who has just had an operation.

"You're very focused on the rehab, but you are aware that your livelihood depends on all of that work.

"Coming back, getting a run of games and hoping to find decent form, then getting another bad injury, with contracts it adds an extra layer of uncertainty.

"But we are lucky to have a good support network, we have team-mates who have been through similar situations, and medical staff.

"We are very well looked after and we get great advice."