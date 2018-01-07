BBC Sport - Ulster say they will announce the signing of an 'experienced' overseas fly-half shortly.
Ulster line up Lealiifano replacement
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster hope to announce the signing of a new fly-half within the next week.
Operations Director Bryn Cunningham and Director of Rugby Les Kiss have confirmed that Ulster have identified a replacement for Christian Lealiifano, who returns to Australia at the end of January.
Lealiifano, who joined Ulster on a short-term contract in August, will rejoin the Brumbies for the start of the Super Rugby season.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired