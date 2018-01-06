BBC Sport - Pro14: Ulster performance not acceptable - Kiss
Ulster performance not acceptable - Kiss
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss says his team must improve after the 38-7 defeat by Irish rivals Leinster at the RDS.
Leinster scored six tries in the Pro14 derby rout while Ulster wing Tommy Bowe was injured in Dublin.
