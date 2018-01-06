BBC Sport - Pro14 highlights: Ulster hammered by Leinster in Dublin
Ulster hammered by Leinster in Dublin
- From the section Irish Rugby
Leinster run in six tries to thump Ulster 38-7 in the Pro14 derby at the RDS on Saturday night.
Jordan Larmour and Fergus McFadden scored two tries for the rampant hosts while Ulster could only manage a late consolation try from Jacob Stockdale.
Leinster secured an provincial clean-sweep over the festive period while it was one win and two defeats for Ulster against their Irish rivals.
