BBC Sport - Pro14 highlights: Ulster hammered by Leinster in Dublin

Ulster hammered by Leinster in Dublin

Leinster run in six tries to thump Ulster 38-7 in the Pro14 derby at the RDS on Saturday night.

Jordan Larmour and Fergus McFadden scored two tries for the rampant hosts while Ulster could only manage a late consolation try from Jacob Stockdale.

Leinster secured an provincial clean-sweep over the festive period while it was one win and two defeats for Ulster against their Irish rivals.

Top videos

Video

Ulster hammered by Leinster in Dublin

Video

Five stunning Coutinho strikes for Liverpool

Video

Mourinho is a little man - Conte

Video

Grimmer's screamer as Coventry stun Stoke

Video

Lovely backheel sets up Aguero

Video

Highlights: Coventry 2-1 Stoke

Video

Highlights: Newcastle 3-1 Luton

Video

Highlights: Man City 4-1 Burnley

Video

The kind of goal Liverpool will miss from Coutinho

Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland

Video

Highlights: Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan

Video

Highlights: Fleetwood 0-0 Leicester

Video

'Beautiful' Gestede goal helps Boro beat Sunderland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired