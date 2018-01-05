BBC Sport - Highlights: Edinburgh 37-7 Southern Kings
Highlights: Edinburgh 37-7 Southern Kings
- From the section Rugby Union
Edinburgh score five tries to register a bonus-point Pro14 victory over Southern Kings, who have yet to win a match this season. Commentary from Paul Mitchell.
Match report: Edinburgh 37-7 Southern Kings
