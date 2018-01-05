Pro14: Munster v Connacht (Sat)

CJ Stander will captain Munster against Connacht on Saturday

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Connacht Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 6 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live scores and match report on the BBC Sport website

Munster and Connacht have made several changes to their starting teams for Saturday's Pro14 interprovincial derby.

CJ Stander captains a Munster line-up which sees Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Conor Murray and Dave Kilcoyne among those recalled.

The Connacht side shows eight changes from that which went down narrowly 21-18 to Leinster on New Year's Day, with Quinn Roux named in the second row.

Munster lie second in Conference A, 14 points ahead of fifth-placed Connacht.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has been boosted by the return from injury of Farrell, hooker Rhys Marshall and flanker Conor Oliver.

Centre Sam Arnold is missing because of a three-week suspension imposed for a high tackle on Christian Lealiifano during the 24-17 defeat by Ulster.

Earls moves from outside centre to the wing for the Thomond Park showdown, with Ian Keatley forming the half-back partnership with fellow Ireland international Conor Murray.

Lock Darren O'Shea retains his position after impressing away to Ulster and he is joined in the second row by Jean Kleyn, who replaces the injured Billy Holland.

Jack O'Donoghue moves to blindside flanker as Oliver makes his first appearance of the season at openside.

Connacht rest Irish internationals Ultan Dillane, Kieran Marmion and Bundee Aki in an effort to manage their game time.

Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Pita Ahki and Caolan Blade come into the back line, with props Peter McCabe and Conor Carey, lock Roux and back-row Cillian Gallagher called into the pack.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; N Adeolokun, E Griffin, P Ahki, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; P McCabe, T McCartney, C Carey; Q Roux, J Cannon; C Gallagher, J Butler, J Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: S Delahunt, C O'Donnell, F Bealham, G Thornbury, P Boyle, J Mitchell, C Ronaldson, D Leader.

Munster: S Zebo; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, K Earls; I Keatley, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, R Marshall, J Ryan; J Kleyn, D O'Shea; J O'Donoghue, C Oliver, CJ Stander (capt).

Replacements: M Sherry, J Cronin, S Archer, R Copeland, P O'Mahony, D Williams, B Johnston, D Sweetnam.