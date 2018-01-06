BBC Sport - Pro14 Rugby: Leinster v Ulster

Pro14 Rugby: Leinster v Ulster

The fixture between Leinster and Ulster is always a fiercely contested battle. Leinster won the bragging rights when these two last met in the Pro14, but Ulster make this new year trip to the travel RDS hoping to take the spoils.

This is a live stream of BBC Two Northern Ireland starting at 17:30 GMT

Top videos

Video

Pro14 Rugby: Leinster v Ulster

Video

Grimmer's screamer as Coventry stun Stoke

Video

Lovely backheel sets up Aguero

Video

Highlights: Coventry 2-1 Stoke

Video

Highlights: Newcastle 3-1 Luton

Video

Highlights: Man City 4-1 Burnley

Video

The kind of goal Liverpool will miss from Coutinho

Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland

Video

Highlights: Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan

Video

Highlights: Fleetwood 0-0 Leicester

Video

'Beautiful' Gestede goal helps Boro beat Sunderland

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Tough day for England in scorching Sydney

Video

Highlights: Liverpool 2-1 Everton

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired