BBC Sport - Pro14: Ulster 'positive' ahead of Leinster game in Dublin
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey, back-row forward Sean Reidy and scrum coach Aaron Dundon offer their thoughts on Saturday's Pro14 game against Leinster at the RDS.
McCloskey says Ulster will go into the match with a "positive" mindset, with Reidy adding that his side will "back ourselves and our gameplan".
