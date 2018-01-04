BBC Sport - Pro14: Ulster 'positive' ahead of Leinster game in Dublin

Ulster 'positive' for Leinster Pro14 game

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey, back-row forward Sean Reidy and scrum coach Aaron Dundon offer their thoughts on Saturday's Pro14 game against Leinster at the RDS.

McCloskey says Ulster will go into the match with a "positive" mindset, with Reidy adding that his side will "back ourselves and our gameplan".

