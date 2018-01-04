Edinburgh v Southern Kings (Fri)

Bennett has not played since damaging ligaments in the Six Nations loss to England

Pro14: Edinburgh v Southern Kings Venue: Myreside Date: Friday, 5 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Alba, Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Scotland centre Mark Bennett will make his Edinburgh debut when Pro14 strugglers Southern Kings visit Myreside on Friday.

Bennett, 24, who joined from Glasgow in the summer, has not played since sustaining a knee injury during last year's Six Nations.

Winger Dougie Fife, prop Jordan Lay and scrum-half Nathan Fowles also return after a 17-0 loss to Glasgow.

Back-row Magnus Bradbury is the fifth change to Richard Cockerill's side.

Edinburgh sit fourth in Conference B, with seven wins from 12 outings, while the South African newcomers are yet to win a game.

And Edinburgh ran in seven tries when the teams met in Port Elizabeth on 1 December.

"Mark has worked incredibly hard to return from injury, so we're delighted that he's able to make his first start for the club in front of our supporters at Myreside," said Cockerill.

"Southern Kings are a dangerous side in attack, and they will be well-rested having had a few week's break over the festive period.

"It'll be a tough game, but we're looking forward to getting back to Myreside and putting in a good performance, and one that keeps us looking up the table."

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Fife, Bennett, Burleigh, Van der Merwe, Van der Walt, Fowles, Lay, McInally (capt), McCallum, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Watson, Du Preez.

Replacements: Fenton, Millar-Mills, Shields, McKenzie, Mata, Kennedy, Dean, Hoyland.

Southern Kings: TBC