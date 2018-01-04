Pro14: Best, Stockdale, Henderson set to return for Ulster against Leinster

Jacob Stockdale was rested for the dramatic New Year's Day win over Munster

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Ulster Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 6 January Kick-off: 17:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC2 NI and the BBC Sport NI website

Ireland players Rory Best, Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale are set to return for Ulster's Pro14 game against Leinster at the RDS in Dublin.

Best has overcome the foot infection which kept him out of the province's last four games.

Henderson and Stockdale sat out the dramatic win over Munster because of the Irish player management programme.

Sean Reidy is fit again but Chris Henry is ruled out and Louis Ludik and Kieran Treadwell remain concerns.

Skipper Best has played only three times for Ulster this season and missed the back-to-back Champions Cup encounters with Harlequins in December, along with the Pro14 inter-provincials against Connacht and Munster.

The hooker did play in the 32-32 draw with the Dragons at the start of December, coming off the bench in the second half to replace John Andrew.

Reidy is fit again after sustaining a dead leg against Connacht, while Ludik is still battling the illness that ruled him out of the New Year's Day encounter with Munster.

Ulster are looking to close the eight-point gap Leinster have opened up over them at the top of Conference B when the sides meet in Dublin.

Leinster have ruled out Sean O'Brien, Joey Carbery, James Ryan, Rory O'Loughlin and Richardt Strauss, along with longer term absentees Jamie Heaslip and Rhys Ruddock.