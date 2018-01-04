George North: Injury adds to strain on Wales for Six Nations

Wing George North was injured playing for Northampton against Harlequins last weekend

Former Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies says George North's latest injury has put an extra strain on Warren Gatland's already depleted squad.

British and Irish Lions wing North is out for up to four weeks after injuring a knee playing for Northampton.

Wales start their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on 3 February.

"It's another blow, it's a big blow but it's part of the game... but it's a shame he's going to miss the start of the tournament," Davies said.

"It's going to put a strain on the squad, especially as it's such a concentrated tournament.

"Sometimes the luck doesn't go with you when you get into a catalogue of injuries. He's a physical player and the game is getting a lot more physical."

Wales are already missing Lions pair flanker Sam Warburton and centre Jonathan Davies, plus Scarlets lock Jake Ball for the Six Nations.

Lions number eight Taulupe Faletau is also likely to be sidelined until the end of the tournament, while there are also doubts over flanker Dan Lydiate and wing Hallam Amos.

Back-row Ross Moriarty has only played once this season, while full-back or wing Liam Williams has not played since November.

Davies fears that Wales' resources may be stretched further, adding: "It's so physically demanding that you'd be lucky not to pick any more injuries up during the competition."