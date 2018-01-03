Saracens: Scrum-half Nic Stirzaker joins on three-month contract

Nic Stirzaker was born in London but raised in Australia from the age of two

Saracens have signed Australian scrum-half Nic Stirzaker on a three-month deal from Melbourne Rebels.

London-born Stirzaker, 26, will be with the club until March before the start of the new Super Rugby season.

He will act as injury cover for Saracens scrum-halves Richard Wigglesworth and Henry Taylor.

"We fell a little bit vulnerable in that area, so it's great to be able to bring Nic's quality across," director of rugby Mark McCall said.