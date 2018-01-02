BBC Sport - 'Dylan Hartley can be effective England captain' - Eddie Jones

'Hartley can be effective captain' - Jones

England head coach Eddie Jones believes Dylan Hartley can be an "effective captain" for England despite his club Northampton's dismal form.

England start their Six Nations campaign in Italy on 4 February before facing Wales at Twickenham the following weekend.

Read more: Jones defends Hartley

Top videos

Video

'Hartley can be effective captain' - Jones

Video

Scholes doesn't comment, he criticises - Mourinho

Video

Wenger sees 'concerning coincidence'

Video

Last-minute drama sends Bills dressing room wild

Video

Hughes walks out of news conference

Video

Chandler's last-second dunk & other great NBA plays

Video

Konta through to Brisbane quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kamara's superb 106-yard touchdown - NFL plays of the week

Video

Klopp pleased with 'fantastic' Liverpool attitude

Video

We let Man Utd take game away from us - Allardyce

Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

Puel 'surprised' by Leicester's fitness in victory

Video

Take a look inside Sydney Cricket Ground

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired