Premiership: Sale Sharks v Harlequins

Josh Strauss has made 11 appearances for Sale Sharks this season

Aviva Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday 6 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks make one change to their XV to face Harlequins as Josh Strauss misses out through injury.

Cameron Neild joins the back row, while captain Jono Ross moves to number eight and TJ Ioane starts on the bench.

Harlequins make one change from the side which beat Northampton at Twickenham, Ross Chisholm replacing Mike Brown at full-back.

The England international has a knock, while forward Renaldo Bothma comes in among the replacements.

Match facts

Sale's defeat at Gloucester last Saturday ended their three-match winning run in the Premiership.

The Sharks have lost just twice at home in all competitions this season, with both those defeats coming in the Premiership against Newcastle in round two and Exeter in round seven.

Harlequins ended a three-game losing streak in all competitions against Northampton at Twickenham last time out.

Quins have won just once away from home in the Premiership since March, when they won 24-21 at Wasps in round three.

The last five league fixtures between the two clubs have all been won by the home side on the day.

Sale: O'Connor; Solomona, James, van Rensburg, McGuigan; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Ostrikov, Neild, Curry, Ross (capt).

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Aulika, Nott, Ioane, Cliff, Haley, Addison.

Harlequins: R Chisholm; Walker, Alofa, Roberts, Visser; Smith, Care; Marler, Ward (capt), Sinckler, Merrick, Glynn, J Chisholm, Robshaw, Luamanu.

Replacements: Elia, Boyce, Swainston, Matthews, Bothma, Kitto, Lang, Cheeseman.

Referee: Matthew Carley.