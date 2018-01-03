BBC Sport - England's Owen Farrell is grilled by Ugo Monye and Danny Care

Who's your favourite scrum-half? Quickfire quiz with Owen Farrell

England and Lions back Owen Farrell is grilled by Ugo Monye and Danny Care on Rugby Union Weekly.

To hear the full interview, download the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

