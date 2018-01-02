BBC Sport - Stuart Hogg says he thinks about the chance to beat the All Blacks 'all the time'

Hogg thinks about chance to beat All Blacks 'all the time'

Stuart Hogg speaks to Danny Care and Ugo Monye about that last minute break against New Zealand and how close Scotland came to beating the All Blacks for the first time ever.

The Scotland full-back says he's watched the clip "far too many times" and thinks back "to what could have been".

This clip is originally from Rugby Union Weekly on Monday, 1 January 2018.

