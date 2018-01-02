John Cooney says cutting out 'sloppy mistakes' in the second-half was key to Ulster's dramatic victory over Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium.

Trailing 0-17 at half-time, Ulster staged a stunning recovery to claim a bonus-point 24-17 win.

"We had to do our roles, we were a bit sloppy in the first half," said the man-of-the-match of Ulster's second half performance.