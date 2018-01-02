Ben Vellacott: Scotland may lose Gloucester scrum-half to England

By Jamie Lyall

BBC Scotland

Gloucester's Ben Vellacott made 17 appearances for Scotland's Under-20 side
Gloucester scrum-half Ben Vellacott made 17 appearances for Scotland's Under-20 side

Scotland may have to compete with England to cap Gloucester's exciting scrum-half Ben Vellacott.

Eddie Jones' England are understood to view the former Scotland Under-20 half-back as a player with the ability to prosper on the international stage.

Vellacott, 22, was born and schooled in England but is eligible for Scotland through his mother.

He progressed through Scottish Rugby's Exiles pathway and played in two Junior World Championships for Scotland.

The half-back made 17 appearances for Scotland Under-20s and was also capped at under-17 and under-18 level, but has yet to be included in a senior squad.

He remains eligible for England until capped by Scotland's national team, sevens or 'A' side.

The Rugby Football Union offers Premiership clubs funding for England-qualified players, meaning young non-English players can struggle to earn a contract in England's top flight.

Newcastle Falcons flanker Gary Graham
Newcastle Falcons flanker Gary Graham was born in Scotland but has been called into an England training squad

Vellacott, a diminutive attacking scrum-half in a similar mould to Scotland's Ali Price and Glasgow prospect George Horne, scored in Gloucester's win over Sale on Saturday.

He has scored four tries in 15 appearances for the club since graduating from the academy to earn his first professional contract last summer.

Newcastle Falcons flanker Gary Graham, son of former Scotland prop George, has been called into an England training squad by Jones.

The 25-year-old forward was born in Stirling, but qualifies for England through the three-year residency rule.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired