Ben Vellacott: Scotland may lose Gloucester scrum-half to England

Gloucester scrum-half Ben Vellacott made 17 appearances for Scotland's Under-20 side

Scotland may have to compete with England to cap Gloucester's exciting scrum-half Ben Vellacott.

Eddie Jones' England are understood to view the former Scotland Under-20 half-back as a player with the ability to prosper on the international stage.

Vellacott, 22, was born and schooled in England but is eligible for Scotland through his mother.

He progressed through Scottish Rugby's Exiles pathway and played in two Junior World Championships for Scotland.

The half-back made 17 appearances for Scotland Under-20s and was also capped at under-17 and under-18 level, but has yet to be included in a senior squad.

He remains eligible for England until capped by Scotland's national team, sevens or 'A' side.

The Rugby Football Union offers Premiership clubs funding for England-qualified players, meaning young non-English players can struggle to earn a contract in England's top flight.

Newcastle Falcons flanker Gary Graham was born in Scotland but has been called into an England training squad

Vellacott, a diminutive attacking scrum-half in a similar mould to Scotland's Ali Price and Glasgow prospect George Horne, scored in Gloucester's win over Sale on Saturday.

He has scored four tries in 15 appearances for the club since graduating from the academy to earn his first professional contract last summer.

Newcastle Falcons flanker Gary Graham, son of former Scotland prop George, has been called into an England training squad by Jones.

The 25-year-old forward was born in Stirling, but qualifies for England through the three-year residency rule.