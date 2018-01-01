BBC Sport - Pro14: Ulster 'delivered' in comeback win over Munster - Kiss
Ulster 'delivered' in comeback win - Kiss
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss praises his team's second-half display after fighting back back from 17-0 down to beat Munster 24-17 at Kingspan Stadium.
The hosts were on course for a second interprovincial defeat in just over a week before the dramatic comeback.
Munster centre Sam Arnold was red-carded as Ulster ran in four second-half tries to clinch a bonus-point success.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired