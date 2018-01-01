BBC Sport - Pro14: Ulster 'delivered' in comeback win over Munster - Kiss

Ulster 'delivered' in comeback win - Kiss

Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss praises his team's second-half display after fighting back back from 17-0 down to beat Munster 24-17 at Kingspan Stadium.

The hosts were on course for a second interprovincial defeat in just over a week before the dramatic comeback.

Munster centre Sam Arnold was red-carded as Ulster ran in four second-half tries to clinch a bonus-point success.

