BBC Sport - Pro14 highlights: Ulster fight back to defeat Munster in Belfast
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster come back from 17-0 down at half-time to beat Irish rivals Munster 24-17 in a thrilling Kingspan Stadium game on New Year's Day.
The second-half dismissal of Munster centre Sam Arnold proved crucial as Ulster scored four tries to secure a bonus point.
