BBC Sport - Pro14 highlights: Ulster fight back to defeat Munster in Belfast

Ulster fight back to defeat Munster in Belfast

Ulster come back from 17-0 down at half-time to beat Irish rivals Munster 24-17 in a thrilling Kingspan Stadium game on New Year's Day.

The second-half dismissal of Munster centre Sam Arnold proved crucial as Ulster scored four tries to secure a bonus point.

Top videos

Video

Ulster fight back to defeat Munster in Belfast

Video

Mourinho praises Man Utd after 'worst possible calendar'

Video

We let Man Utd take game away from us - Allardyce

Video

Klopp pleased with 'fantastic' Liverpool attitude

Video

I am still best-placed to manage Stoke - Hughes

Video

Kamara's superb 106-yard touchdown - NFL plays of the week

Video

Puel 'surprised' by Leicester's fitness in victory

Video

Newcastle work rate deserved victory - Benitez

Video

Draw feels like two points lost - Hughton

Video

Referees do not work enough - Wenger

Video

Refs must protect players - Guardiola after De Bruyne injury

Video

Match of the Day

Audio

Danny Care and the England WhatsApp group

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Recreational skiers

Recreational Skiing and Snowboarding
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired