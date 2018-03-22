Nick Kennedy: London Irish director of rugby leaves Premiership strugglers

Nick Kennedy won just two Premiership matches as London Irish director of rugby

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy has left the club following a shake-up of their coaching staff.

Irish, on the brink of Premiership relegation, appointed Declan Kidney and Les Kiss as technical consultant and head coach earlier this month.

Former Exiles second row Kennedy, 35, led the club to promotion via the Championship play-offs last season.

But Irish have won just twice this Premiership campaign and at one stage had lost 14 successive matches.

"London Irish will always have a special place in my heart," Kennedy told the club website.

"This was not a decision that I made lightly as there are a great bunch of coaches and players at Hazelwood."

Kennedy follows former technical director Brendan Venter in leaving the club following the arrivals of Kidney and Kiss.

"Nick will always be a major figure in the London Irish history books," said Irish president and majority shareholder Mick Crossan.

"He was an excellent player and we believed that he had a promising career in front of him as a coach, which we had hoped that he would fulfil under the guidance of Declan Kidney and Les Kiss. So, we're disappointed that he has decided to move on."