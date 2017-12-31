BBC Sport - Sam Warburton: Wales and Lions flanker 'completely surprised' by OBE

Warburton 'completely surprised' by OBE

Wales and British and Irish Lions rugby union star Sam Warburton says he had no inkling that he would be awarded an OBE in the New Year's Honours List.

The 29-year-old Cardiff Blues flanker, who has won 74 caps for Wales, said he would look forward to his trip to Buckingham Palace to receive the honour.

Warburton is currently sidelined after having knee surgery, while he is also recovering from a neck problem, and confirmed he would probably not play again this season.

