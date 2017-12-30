WRU National League results
30 December, 2017
Swalec Championship
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST
Abercarn 27 - 6 Nantyglo
Blackwood P - P Ynysddu
Caerphilly P - P Hartridge
Garndiffaith 5 - 11 Talywain
Pill Harriers P - P Caldicott
Senghenydd 24 - 10 Cwmbran
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 22 - 12 Aberdare
Cilfynydd 3 - 36 Cambrian Welfare
Llanishen 22 - 8 Cardiff Quins
Llantwit Fardre P - P Gilfach Goch
Penarth 5 - 29 Barry
TWO NORTH
Llangollen 7 - 81 CR Dinbich
Llanidloes 27 - 15 Newtown
Rhyl 45 - 13 Abergele
Welshpool 0 - 46 COBRA
Wrexham 7 - 3 Shotton Steel
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Cwmgors P - P Brynamman
Morriston 8 - 17 Penlan
Nantyffyllon 13 - 10 Maesteg Celtic
Pencoed P - P Nantymoel
Taibach 12 - 9 Cwmavon
Ystradgynlais 8 - 17 Builth Wells
TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic P - P Fishguard & Goodwick
Llanybydder 22 - 17 Amman United
Loughor 22 - 13 Mumbles
Pontyberem 21 - 26 Tumble
St Clears 3 - 17 Whitland
Yr Hendy 34 - 29 Pontarddulais
THREE NORTH
Benllech 0 - 36 Holyhead
Flint 67 - 12 Rhosllanerchrugog
Machynlleth 42 - 0 Pwllheli II
Menai Bridge 0 - 32 Nant Conwy II
Mold II 7 - 0 CR Dinbach II (Abandoned after 38 minutes due to injury)
THREE EAST A
Abergavenny 15 - 12 Tredegar Ironsides
Fleur De Lys 20 - 14 Abertysswg
Machen P - P Newport HSOB
Oakdale P - P Monmouth
RTB Ebbw Vale 43 - 12 Blackwood Stars
Usk 48 - 5 Chepstow
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Abercwmboi 62 - 19 Penygraig
Fairwater 13 - 8 Pentyrch
Gwernyfed 27 - 3 Cefn Coed
Llandaff 13 - 6 Llandaff North
Taffs Well 43 - 0 Old Illtydians
Treharris 11 - 5 Pontyclun
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 71 - 7 Briton Ferry
Abercrave 5 - 36 Swansea Uplands
Birchgrove 39 - 0 Glais
Neath Athletic 13 - 22 Bryncoch
Pontycymmer 10 - 38 Bridgend Sports
Pyle 13 - 10 Porthcawl
THREE WEST A
Cardigan 22 - 5 Tregaron
Llangwm 5 - 12 St Davids
Milford Haven 24 - 10 Neyland
Pembroke 40 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins
THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 12 - 25 Markham
Blaina P - P Rhymney
Brynithel 12 - 28 Hafodyrynys
New Tredegar P - P Deri
St Julians HSOB 31 - 14 Rogerstone
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Canton 25 - 12 Old Penarthians
Ferndale 10 - 25 Caerau Ely
Llantwit Major 9 - 6 Cowbridge
Treherbert 27 - 3 Tonyrefail
Wattstown 9 - 27 Tylorstown
Ynysowen 27 - 8 Hirwaun
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen P - P Baglan
Cefn Cribbwr 24 - 17 Ogmore Vale
Crynant 15 - 38 Vardre
Glyncorrwg 12 - 13 Bryncethin
Tonmawr 35 - 3 Pontrhydyfen
THREE WEST B
Betws P - P Penybanc
Burry Port 24 - 5 Trimsaran
Bynea 27 - 16 New Dock Stars
Lampeter Town 37 - 18 Llangadog
Llandeilo 3 - 10 Llandybie
Nantgaredig P - P Penygroes
THREE EAST C
Beaufort P - P Crickhowell
Tredegar P - P Trefil
Trinant 59 - 12 Crumlin
Whiteheads 26 - 21 New Panteg
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Saracens P - P St Albans
Cathays P - P Cardiff Internationals
Glyncoch P - P Brackla
Sully View P - P Llanrumney
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 0 - 44 Panyffynnon
Cwmllynfell 20 - 6 Cwmtwrch
Furnace United P - P Cefneithin
Pontyates 32 - 26 Ferryside
South Gower 23 - 8 Fall Bay
Tonna 17 - 13 Pontardawe
THREE EAST D
Bettws P - P Girling
Newport Saracens 12 - 5 Pontllanfraith
Old Tylerian 0 - 12 Cwmcarn United
Rhayader 7 - 45 Tref y Clawdd
WRU CONFERENCE - EAST
Bargoed II 19 - 27 Risca II