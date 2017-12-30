Marcus Smith: Teenage Harlequins fly-half set be rested, says John Kingston

Marcus Smith has played 727 minutes in the Premiership, out of a possible 960, this season

Teenage Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith could be dropped soon, despite having a hand in five tries in Saturday's win over Northampton.

The 18-year-old, named as an apprentice in England's training squad, has made 11 Premiership appearances this season.

"We have to take it stage by stage," director of rugby John Kingston said.

"I'm not going to say to Marcus we're bringing in a player ahead of him, it's more about making sure you put the right mileage on the player."

Smith was instrumental as Quins beat Saints 50-21 at Twickenham, with England head coach Eddie Jones watching on as part of a 77,825 crowd.

The youngster kicked 15 points to take his tally to 109 in the league in 2017-18, but could find himself on the bench once South African Demetri Catrakilis returns from a throat injury.

"Marcus has probably had more rugby than we would have thought was right with Dimitri and Tim Swiel out," Kingston added.

"We've had no choice but to play Marcus a huge number of minutes, so we've taken him out of the firing line at training and for media responsibilities.

"You have to explain to the players what you're doing, why you're doing it and take it from there."