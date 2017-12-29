BBC Sport - Charles Piutau says Ulster will recover from Connacht loss
'I believe we can turn it around' - Piutau
- From the section Irish Rugby
Charles Piutau says there is a strong sense of self-belief among the Ulster players that they can bounce-back from the disappointment of their heavy loss to Connacht last weekend.
"We're not transferring what we're doing or learning in the week and executing that," said Piutau.
"I think execution has been a big part in our game that tends to change momentum for us or becomes the difference in winning or losing a game."
