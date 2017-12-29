BBC Sport - Ulster's Charles Piutau says players must ease the pressure on director of rugby, Les Kiss
Piutau: 'We want to make our coaches proud'
- From the section Irish Rugby
Full-back Charles Piutau says the Ulster players are desperate to ease the pressure on director of rugby Les Kiss, who's role is coming under scrutiny.
Kiss has been facing renewed criticism following the heavy 44-16 defeat by Connacht in Galway.
"We really want to put out a performance for them," said Piutau. "We really want to make our coaches proud and show them what we can do."
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired