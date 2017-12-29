Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh (Sat)

Finn Russell came on as a substitute as Glasgow lost 18-17 to Edinburgh last week

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 30 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW

Glasgow Warriors make five changes to their side for Saturday's Pro14 meeting with Edinburgh, while the visitors bring in four players.

Backs Finn Russell, Nick Grigg and Niko Matawalu and forwards Kiran McDonald and Matt Fagerson come in for Glasgow.

Wing Damien Hoyland, and forwards Murray McCallum, Matt Shields and Jamie Ritchie start for Edinburgh.

The season's first encounter of the sides last weekend ended in an 18-17 win for Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

That was Glasgow's first domestic defeat of the current campaign. The two festive ties and a further meeting later this season act as three legs of the 1872 Cup, which Glasgow currently hold following last season's two meetings in the old Pro12.

For Glasgow, Russell takes over at fly-half from Peter Horne, who drops to the bench.

Grigg replaces Huw Jones at outside centre and Matawalu starts on the left wing with Lee Jones moving to the right in place of Tommy Seymour.

Shields replaces the suspended Simon Berghan for Edinburgh

McDonald is in for Scott Cummings in the second row and Fagerson replaces Samu Vunisa in the back row, joining brother Zander in the starting XV.

Hoyland comes in for Dougie Fife for Edinburgh while Viliame Mata moves along the back row from six to eight to accommodate Ritchie.

Prop Murray McCallum takes over from Rory Sutherland at loose-head and Shields replaces the suspended Simon Berghan at tight-head.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said: "It was a substandard performance last Saturday and we were hugely disappointed. We had so many opportunities to put them out of it and we didn't and they hurt us at the end.

"We know we have a lot of genuine support out there and we're disappointed we put in a performance like that over Christmas. We need to be better on Saturday and we certainly want to give the supporters a lot more to sing about than we did last week."

And Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: "The players showed a great deal of passion and desire in last weekend's victory over Glasgow and we will need the same levels of commitment if we are to come away with a positive result at Scotstoun this weekend.

"We know how tough an opposition Glasgow are, especially at home, but I know the squad will be ready for the battle."

Glasgow Warriors: R Jackson; L Jones, N Grigg, A Dunbar, N Matawalu; F Russell, A Price; J Bhatti, F Brown, Z Fagerson, K McDonald, J Gray (capt), R Harley, M Smith, M Fagerson.

Replacements: P MacArthur, O Kebble, S Halanukonuka, G Peterson, C Fusaro, G Horne, P Horne, H Jones.

Edinburgh: B Kinghorn; D Hoyland, J Johnstone, P Burleigh, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, S Hidalgo-Clyne; M McCallum, S McInally (capt), M Shields, B Toolis, G Gilchrist, J Ritchie, H Watson, V Mata.

Replacements: N Cochrane, J Lay, E Millar-Mills, F McKenzie, C du Preez, N Fowles, C Dean, D Graham.