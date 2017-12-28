BBC Sport - Pro14: Kiss wants Ulster response in Kingspan derby

Kiss wants Ulster response in Kingspan derby

Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss expects an improved display against Munster on Monday after the crushing 44-16 defeat by Connacht at the weekend.

Ireland duo Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale are rested by Ulster but fly-half Christian Lealiifano is among a number of players set to return.

Munster are also aiming top bounce back after a defeat - they were beaten by Leinster on Boxing Day.

