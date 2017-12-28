BBC Sport - Pro14: Kiss wants Ulster response in Kingspan derby
Kiss wants Ulster response in Kingspan derby
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss expects an improved display against Munster on Monday after the crushing 44-16 defeat by Connacht at the weekend.
Ireland duo Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale are rested by Ulster but fly-half Christian Lealiifano is among a number of players set to return.
Munster are also aiming top bounce back after a defeat - they were beaten by Leinster on Boxing Day.
