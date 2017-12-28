Elliot Dee: Dragons hooker faces disciplinary over referee 'contact'

Dragons hooker Elliot Dee has won one cap for Wales

Dragons and Wales hooker Elliot Dee will face a disciplinary hearing on Friday, 29 December after being charged with making contact with a referee.

The incident took place in the 77th minute of the Pro14 Boxing Day derby against Cardiff Blues at Rodney Parade.

Dee is charged with making contact with referee Andrew Brace in the 22-17 loss.

The 23-year-old was cited under Law 10.4 (m) - which states a player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship.