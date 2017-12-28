Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Scarlets (Sun)

Scarlets Steff Evans (L) was red-carded for the aerial challenge on Ospreys' Ben John, who was led off after it

Pro14 Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday 31 December Kick-off: 15.15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC 2 Wales,, BBC Sport website and app

Pro14 Conference B leaders Scarlets will be without suspended wing Steff Evans for the New Year's Eve Pro14 derby away to Cardiff Blues.

The Wales wing was sent off for an aerial challenge on Ben John in Scarlets' Boxing Day win over Ospreys and has been banned for four weeks.

Blues could be without prop Gethin Jenkins, who suffered a facial injury in his side's narrow win at Dragons.

Georgian prop Anton Peikrishvili is also a doubt with a hamstring injury.

Jenkins, the 37-year-old Wales veteran, was injured only four minutes after coming off the bench against Dragons for his first appearance since mid-November.

While Scarlets will be without Evans, head coach Wayne Pivac has vowed to make changes due to the artificial surface at the Arms Park.

"Say what you like, but we've had a lot of injuries on those pitches and I'm not going to risk quality players that are going into the game with little niggles," he said.

"The guys that are carrying little niggles, that have come back from foot injuries; guys like [back-rower] Aaron Shingler, those sorts of players."

Blues: TBC

Scarlets: TBC

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Ian Davies (WRU) and Adam Jones (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)

