1872 Cup: 'Embarrassed' Glasgow owe supporters a win over Edinburgh - Dave Rennie

Dave Rennie's Glasgow tasted Pro14 defeat for the first time this season with Saturday's loss to Edinburgh

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 30 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland

Head coach Dave Rennie says Glasgow Warriors owe it to their supporters to avenge Saturday's defeat by Edinburgh.

Despite being a man up for 74 minutes following Simon Berghan's red card, Glasgow lost 18-17 at Murrayfield.

Rennie said his players are "embarrassed" by their display and are desperate to make amends when the teams meet again at Scotstoun on Saturday.

"We let ourselves down, we let our supporters down and we need retribution this weekend," Rennie said.

"To be up 7-0, 14 men to play against for 70-odd minutes, we had so many opportunities to put them away and didn't and it hurt us in the end.

"We'll probably have to play against 15 this week so we're going to have to be a lot better. There's plenty of motivation. There's plenty of respect for Edinburgh so we just have to be a hell of a lot better and more urgent than we were last week.

"It was disappointing, not just for our team but for our supporters. We're a better side than that and we need to show that this week."

Rennie has made five changes to his side for Saturday's encounter, including a recall for Finn Russell at fly-half, and he does not expect the match to follow a similar pattern to last weekend's encounter.

"It'll be different," the New Zealander said. "We've tweaked our game. We've had a bit of a heart-to-heart around what's expected.

"We kicked a lot of ball away aimlessly last week. We had so many opportunities to score and credit to Edinburgh's scrambling [in defence]. Our skill-set let us down at crucial times. Eventually if you give the ball back to the opposition they're going to hurt you, so we need to be better.

"Hopefully we look back on this as a bit of a turning point. We lost both games against Montpellier when we did more than enough to win but errors and discipline hurt us.

"We stumbled on the weekend and if you've got aspirations of winning the title you can't do that against good sides. Hopefully we see a more clinical performance this week."

Rennie put his frustration at the Edinburgh loss to one side to throw open his doors on Christmas Day to the foreign players in his squad who had no Scottish family to celebrate with.

"We had a crew of about 27 people," Rennie said. "We had all the orphans, the ones without family [in Scotland], the foreigners. They all came round with their families and we had a good day.

"We promised not to talk about rugby which made it palatable. Everyone did traditional dishes so we had a lot of [Pacific] Island food and it was a great day. [Talk of the Edinburgh game] was banned, otherwise I would have been grumpy all day."