Christian Scotland-Williamson: Worcester Warriors lock leaves to pursure NFL dream

Anton Bresler signed for Edinburgh in 2014
Anton Bresler, who replaces Christian Scotland-Williamson in the Worcester squad, signed for Edinburgh in 2014

Christian Scotland-Williamson has left Worcester Warriors to pursue a career in American football in Florida.

The 24-year-old will be heading to the United States to work with NFL coaches in the hope of earning a place on a team roster for the 2018 season.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and one that I simply can't turn down," he said.

Worcester have signed Edinburgh lock forward Anton Bresler, 29, on an undisclosed-length contract.

The first signing made by new Warriors boss Alan Solomons, Bresler will replace Scotland-Williamson in the Warriors squad.

Namibia-born Bresler is reunited with Solomons, who previously worked with him at Edinburgh.

"Anton is a big powerful unit who will add physicality and experience to the pack. He is a great character and a team man who will fit in very well at Sixways," said Solomons.

"While it's disappointing to lose a player of Christian's talent, we understand this is a lifelong dream of his to play American football."

