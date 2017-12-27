Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Scarlets (Sun)

Scarlets Steff Evans (L) was red-carded for the aerial challenge on Ospreys' Ben John, who was led off after it

Pro14 Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday 31 December Kick-off: 15.15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC 2 Wales,, BBC Sport website and app

Pro14 Conference B leaders Scarlets are waiting to hear what punishment Steff Evans is likely to get following his red card in his side's dramatic win over Ospreys on Boxing Day.

Evans was sent off after an aerial challenge on Ben John that led to the Ospreys man being taken off with a suspected head injury.

A Pro14 disciplinary panel will decide Evans' fate on Thursday.

His coach, Wayne Pivac, accepted the challenge deserved a red card.

Pivac said: "[The red card tackle] was reckless, dangerous, call it what you will. It was clumsy and I've got no complaints about that."

Evans could miss the Scarlets trip to face Cardiff Blues on Sunday, 31 December because of that incident.

As well as coping with the potential loss of Evans, Pivac has vowed to make changes due to the artificial surface at the Arms Park.

The Scarlets boss commented: "Say what you like, but we've had a lot of injuries on those pitches and I'm not going to risk quality players that are going into the game with little niggles.

"The guys that are carrying little niggles, that have come back from foot injuries; guys like [back-rower] Aaron Shingler, those sorts of players."

Blues head coach, Danny Wilson, has his own injury dilemmas to deal with following his side's narrow win at Dragons on Boxing Day.

Georgian prop Anton Peikrishvili had to withdraw with a hamstring injury and Keiron Assiratti could keep his place against Scarlets.

There was more misfortune for the Blues at Rodney Parade when Gethin Jenkins suffered a facial injury only four minutes after coming off the bench.

It was the 37-year-old Wales veteran's first appearance since mid-November.

Blues: TBC

Scarlets: TBC

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Ian Davies (WRU) and Adam Jones (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)

