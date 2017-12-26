BBC Sport - Rugby coverage from the Pro14 as Dragons welcome the Cardiff Blues to Rodney Parade.
Dragons v Cardiff Blues
Ross Harries presents the first of the Christmas derbies as the Dragons face the Cardiff Blues at Rodney Parade.
Studio guests include former Wales internationals Jonathan Davies and Martyn Williams, and former Ospreys head coach Sean Holley.
