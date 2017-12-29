Premiership: Exeter v Leicester

Thomas Waldrom was among the try-scorers in Exeter's previous home Premiership match against Bath

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 31 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Exeter Chiefs bring in Thomas Waldrom to face his former club, as Leicester visit the Premiership leaders.

Waldrom gets the nod ahead of Sam Simmonds at number eight while Alec Hepburn replaces Ben Moon at prop.

Leicester hand Australia international hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau a first start while George Ford captains the side with Tom Youngs on the bench.

Luke Hamilton returns to the back row for Valentino Mapapalangi in the only other change from defeat by Saracens.

Exeter: Turner; Nowell, Slade, Hill, Woodburn; Steenson (capt), Chudley; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Skinner, Hill, Ewers, Armand, Waldrom.

Replacements: Yeandle, Rimmer, Francis, Lees, Simmonds, White, Whitten, Short.

Leicester: Tait; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Toomua, May; G Ford (capt), B Youngs; Mulipola, Polota-Nau, Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Williams, Hamilton, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: T Youngs, Traynor, Baumann, Wells, Mapapalangi, Harrison, J Ford, Malouf.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).