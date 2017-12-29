Premiership: Harlequins v Northampton

Danny Care put in a man of the match performance in Harlequins' last Premiership home match against Saracens

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 30 December Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

England international Danny Care returns at scrum-half for Harlequins as they host Northampton at Twickenham.

Mat Luamanu is the only other change for Quins at number eight from their defeat by Newcastle on Saturday.

Alan Dickens continues as interim Northampton head coach with Alan Gaffney set to start as technical coaching consultant on New Year's Day.

Wales and British & Irish Lions winger George North returns from a knee injury among their replacements.

Saints also welcome back flanker Tom Wood as fellow England international Courtney Lawes shifts to the second row to join Fijian Api Ratuniyarawa.

Harlequins will hope a packed crowd at Twickenham for their annual "Big Game" will help them fare better than in the corresponding fixture three years ago, which Saints won 30-25.

Harlequins: Brown; Walker, Alofa, Roberts, Visser; Smith, Care; Marler, Ward (capt), Sinckler, Merrick, Glynn, J Chisholm, Robshaw, Luamanu.

Replacements: Elia, Boyce, Swainston, Matthews, Wallace, Kitto, Lang, Cheeseman.

Northampton: Mallinder; Tuala, Horne, Burrell, Foden; Francis, Groom; Ma'afu, Hartley (capt), Ford-Robinson, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Wood, Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Van Wyk, Hill, Paterson, Nutley, Reinach, Myler, North.

Referee: JP Doyle (RFU).