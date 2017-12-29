Premiership: Saracens v Worcester Warriors

Saracens captain Brad Barritt missed his side's last two games through injury

Aviva Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 30 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Saracens captain Brad Barritt returns at centre as one of five changes from the side which beat Leicester.

England lock George Kruis is being rested, with Nick Isiekwe replacing him in the second row, and fellow forward Mako Vunipola drops to the bench.

Alan Solomons takes sole charge of Warriors for the first time following Gary Gold's exit from the club.

He makes three changes, with forwards Gareth Milasinovich and Darren Barry and fly-half Sam Olver coming in.

Second-placed Saracens had lost three Premiership games in a row prior to winning 29-17 at Welford Road on Christmas Eve.

Going into the second half of the season, 11th-placed Warriors have climbed 10 points clear of bottom club London Irish and to within four points of 10th-placed Northampton.

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Bosch, Barritt (capt), Earle; Farrell, Spencer; Barrington, George, Figallo, Skelton, Isiekwe, Rhodes, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Tolofua, M Vunipola, Koch, Flanagan, Clark, Wigglesworth, Lozowski, Taylor.

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Willison, Mills, Adams; Olver, Hougaard; Waller, Singleton, Milasinovich, O'Callaghan (capt), Barry, Denton, Lewis, Van Velze.

Replacements: Haupt, Bower, Kerrod, Phillips, Faosiliva, Dowsett, Shillcock, Humphreys.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).