Premiership: Gloucester v Sale Sharks

Ben Morgan
Ben Morgan's last appearance for Gloucester was in the Premiership win at Bath on 29 October
Aviva Premiership
Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Saturday, 30 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Live coverage on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester number eight Ben Morgan returns from a calf injury as the Cherry and Whites rotate their squad.

Forwards Josh Hohneck and Jeremy Thrush also start, along with Andy Symons and David Halaifonua, while scrum-half Ben Vellacott replaces Willi Heinz.

Sale make one change from the squad which beat Bath, with Marland Yarde replacing Josh Charnley on the bench.

Steve Diamond's eighth-placed Sharks are just five points behind their fourth-placed opponents.

Gloucester: Marshall; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Symons, Halaifonua; Burns, Vellacott; Hohneck, Hanson, Afoa, Savage (capt), Thrush, Ackermann, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Hibbard, Orr, Balmain, Slater, Clarke, Braley, Trinder, Woodward.

Sale: O'Connor; Solomona, James, Janse van Rensburg, McGuigan; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Ostrikov, Ross, B Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Aulika, Nott, Neild, Cliff, Haley, Yarde.

Referee: Andrew Jackson (RFU).

