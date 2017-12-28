Premiership: Bath v Wasps

Bath full-back Anthony Watson (left) will be up against younger brother Marcus, who is on the wing for Wasps

Aviva Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Friday, 29 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bath make six changes following the 32-9 pre-Christmas defeat at Sale Sharks.

Wales lock Luke Charteris, England back Jonathan Joseph, centre James Wilson, hooker Tom Dunn, prop Beno Obano and number eight Zach Mercer all return.

Marcus Watson is back on the wing for Wasps to set up a meeting with his brother Anthony, the Bath full-back.

The return of England's James Haskell at blindside flank is Wasps' other main change after he was rested for the 49-24 win over Gloucester.

Boss Dai Young again rotates his squad, naming Dan Robson, Jake Cooper-Woolley and Kearnan Myall as starters after all three made an impact in the final half an hour against Gloucester.

Last season's Premiership table toppers Wasps, who were beaten at home by Bath on 1 October, have climbed to third on the back of five straight league wins. They stand two places - and just four points - better off than fifth-placed Bath, who have lost their last two, at Exeter and Sale.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"Coming into this block of three league games, we said if we could get three good results then we'd be sitting pretty in the top four which would take a bit of pressure off us.

"But, if we don't, it will put a bit of pressure on us and go right to the wire, so these are important games.

"Bath did a job on us at the Ricoh. You have to give them credit. They were the better team on the day. But we're better now than we were then. We've evolved as a team. It's up to us to go and reverse that result."

Bath: A. Watson; Jack Wilson, Joseph, James Wilson, Brew; Priestland, Fotuali'i; Obano, Dunn, Thomas, Ewels, Charteris, Garvey (capt), Grant, Mercer.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Noguera, Lahiff, Stooke, Phillips, Cook, Burns, Atkins.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Eastmond, M. Watson; Cipriani, Robson; McIntyre, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Myall, Haskell, Young, Carr.

Replacements: Johnson, Harris, Moore, Gaskell, Thompson, Simpson, Miller, Lovobalavu.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).