Ferris and O'Sullivan on Ulster defeat in Galway
BBC Sport NI pundits Stephen Ferris and Eddie O'Sullivan give their thoughts on Ulster's 44-16 hammering by Connacht.
Former Ulster and Ireland flanker Ferris and ex-Ireland coach O'Sullivan also look ahead to Ulster's next game against Munster on New Year's Day.
