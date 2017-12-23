Alan Solomons: Worcester Warriors appoint Gary Gold's successor

Alan Solomons' most recent job was at Edinburgh from 2013 to 2016

Alan Solomons will succeed fellow South African Gary Gold as Worcester Warriors director of rugby on 31 December.

Gold, 55, was initially scheduled to leave Sixways at the end of the season to become the director of rugby with the United States but will now take on the role in January.

Solomons, 67, has been with Warriors as assistant coach since October.

"It has become clear that the club has masses of potential to be successful in the long term," said Solomons.

"I am looking forward to continuing the hard work to ensure we can build for the future, move up the Premiership table and give the supporters the success they deserve."

Gold added: "I would like to thank the club for allowing me to bring my contract to an end at this time to begin my role with the USA in January.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Sixways. I feel the club has taken steps forward over the last year and has the foundations to ultimately be successful."

Former Springboks assistant coach Solomons, who has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract, joined Worcester when Gold returned to South Africa for an extended break.

Solomons, who has a law degree, has spent the past 20 years in a succession of coaching jobs in rugby union following two decades in the legal profession.

As well as jobs in his native country with Super Rugby sides Western Province and Stormers, he has worked over in the United Kingdom for Ulster, Northampton, Bristol and Edinburgh,

Warriors are now understood to be close to agreeing a deal for the takeover of the club.

Worcestershire businessman Jed McCrory, a former owner of football club Swindon Town, has held talks with the club for several months.