Pro14: Connacht v Ulster (Sat)

Pro14 Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 23 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and the BBC Sport website

Darren Cave will become the sixth Ulster player to make 200 appearances for the province in Saturday's Pro14 game against Connacht in Galway.

Cave is paired with Louis Ludik in midfield, with Andrew Trimble returning on the left wing and Jacob Stockdale moving from the wing to full-back.

Peter Nelson starts at fly-half, alongside scrum-half John Cooney.

In the pack there are starts for Academy pair Matthew Dalton and Nick Timoney, with Iain Henderson captain.

Gilroy is retained on the right wing after scoring a try in the 52-24 Champions Cup victory over Harlequins in Belfast last week.

Cave, 30, comes in for a rare start this season, named at inside centre 10 years after making his first Ulster appearance against the Border Reivers in 2007.

Cooney will be making his first return to the Sportsground since joining Ulster from Connacht last summer.

Dalton and Timoney play at lock and number eight respectively, with Robbie Diack called in to join Dalton in the second row.

Darren Cave is set to become the sixth player to make 200 appearances for Ulster

Iain Henderson and Sean Reidy make up the back row with Timoney, while in the front row, props Andy Warwick and Wiehahn Herbst will scrum down either side of hooker John Andrew.

Charles Piutau is ruled out because of bruising to his lower leg, Chris Henry misses out because of a hamstring strain and Rob Herring is following the return-to- play protocols after suffering concussion.

Ulster's lengthy injury list already included captain Rory Best, Marcell Coetzee, Tommy Bowe and Kyle McCall. Luke Marshall, Johnny Simpson, Rodney Ah You and Jean Deysel are also absent.

Jared Payne is still missing for the trip to Galway because of recurring headaches which have ruled him out of action since the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand in the summer.

Stuart McCloskey, Christian Lealiifano, Callum Black, Alan O'Connor and Kieran Treadwell drop out of the starting XV.

Former Ireland Under-20 out-half Johnny McPhillips, who has featured prominently in the Ulster A team's recent British & Irish Cup wins, is in line for his first senior appearance as he is included among the replacements.

Ulster return to Pro14 action after back-to-back wins over Harlequins put them in contention for qualification for the quarter-final stages of the Champions Cup.

After facing Connacht, Ulster face two more inter-provincial Irish derbies at home to Munster on New Year's Day and then away to Leinster on Saturday 6 January.

Craig Gilroy has his sights set on Ireland recall

Les Kiss's side drew 32-32 away to the Dragons in their last game in the competition on 1 December and lie third in Conference B, five points behind the Scarlets and two behind Leinster.

Connacht defeated Brive twice over the last few weeks in the European Challenge Cup, having previously lost their last two Pro14 encounters on the road against Zebre and Cardiff Blues.

The westerners lie fifth in Conference A with three wins and seven losses from their 10 fixtures.

Tiernan O'Halloran is back in the Connacht side at full-back and is joined by Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy, who scored four tries in Connacht's win over Brive last weekend.

Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion form the half-back partnership after Marmion was rested in the win against Brive.

In the pack Denis Coulson comes in at loosehead in place of the injured Denis Buckley. He is joined in the front row by hooker Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham at tighthead.

In the back-row flanker Jarrad Butler returns from an injury he picked up in the victory at home to Munster in October.

Connacht: T O'Halloran, N Adeleokun, B Aki, T Farrell, M Healy, J Carty, K Marmion; D Coulson, S Delahunt, F Bealham, U Dillane, Q Roux, E Masterson, J Butler, J Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: T McCartney, P McCabe, C Carey, J Cannon, N Dawai, J Mitchell, E Griffin, D Leader.

Ulster: J Stockdale; C Gilroy, L Ludik, D Cave, A Trimble; P Nelson, J Cooney; A Warwick, J Andrew, W Herbst; M Dalton, R Diack; I Henderson (capt), S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: A McBurney, S van der Merwe, R Kane, M Rea, C Ross, P Marshall, J McPhillips, R Lyttle.