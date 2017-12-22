BBC Sport - Darren Cave eager to seize Ulster opportunity against Connacht

Cave eager to seize Ulster opportunity

Darren Cave is keen to use the opportunity of his 200th appearance for Ulster to impress the province's coaching staff in Saturday's Pro14 Irish interprovincial derby against Connacht at the Sportsground.

The centre is set to become the sixth player to play 200 times for Ulster, although he has struggled to nail down a regular starting place this season.

Cave says his objectives are to play well and help the team avenge last season's defeat by Connacht in Galway.

