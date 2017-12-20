Leinster prop Cian Healy banned for three matches
Cian Healy will miss Leinster's festive Pro14 inter-provincial derbies after being banned for three matches over an incident against Exeter Chiefs.
Healy was cited for the reckless use of a forearm during the European Champions Cup win on Saturday.
He received a yellow card but a disciplinary panel found that it warranted a red card.
A minimum two-week ban was imposed plus an additional seven days for his poor previous disciplinary record.
Healy pleaded guilty to the offence of charging a ruck during the pool match at the Aviva Stadium.
He will miss the Boxing Day meeting with Munster, a New Year's Day encounter against Connacht and a 6 January game with Ulster.