Leinster prop Cian Healy banned for three matches

Cian Healy was yellow-carded for reckless use of the forearm in a ruck

Cian Healy will miss Leinster's festive Pro14 inter-provincial derbies after being banned for three matches over an incident against Exeter Chiefs.

Healy was cited for the reckless use of a forearm during the European Champions Cup win on Saturday.

He received a yellow card but a disciplinary panel found that it warranted a red card.

A minimum two-week ban was imposed plus an additional seven days for his poor previous disciplinary record.

Healy pleaded guilty to the offence of charging a ruck during the pool match at the Aviva Stadium.

He will miss the Boxing Day meeting with Munster, a New Year's Day encounter against Connacht and a 6 January game with Ulster.